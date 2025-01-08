Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Morpeth woman who dedicated years to Northumberland County Council was named on the King’s New Year Honours List 2025 for services to heritage and local government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janice Rose was awarded Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her work in Northumberland for over three decades.

The King’s New Years Honours List recognises those who have made outstanding contributions to their communities and across the UK as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janice said: "I was absolutely delighted to receive an MBE as part of the New Year Honours List. It wasn't something I was expecting but it is great to receive this recognition for my work in local government.

Janice Rose has been awarded an MBE.

“I've worked in Northumberland for over 35 years - for Blyth Valley Borough Council, the Northumberland Strategic Partnership, and since 2009, the county council.

"The vast majority of this time has been spent promoting regeneration and economic development, and obviously given the nature of this county, this has involved championing the heritage and culture of Northumberland.”

She expanded: "Over the years, I've worked with a lot of colleagues, I think this award is as much testament to the partnerships we've forged to make a difference across the county as it is to me personally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm now semi-retired but still supporting the council on rural matters and will continue to take a great interest in the future of this great county - including through my appointment as a trustee to Community Action Northumberland.”

Janice has also received personal letters of appreciation from the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, and the chief executive of Local Government Association.