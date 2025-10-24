A major World War II project being carried out by Northumberland County Council’s Archives team is looking to hear from anyone who had a family member or friend in the Women’s Home Guard.

While many are familiar with the antics of Captain Mainwaring and Pike this lesser-known branch of the Home Guard was made up of female volunteers.

The women carried out tasks such as auxiliaries, drivers, phonogram operators and clerks – wearing their own version of the famous uniform, being treated as members of the serving military and receiving ‘recognition of service’ badges.

It is known there were members in Northumberland, and some artefacts have been located from around the Wooler, Haltwhistle and Hexham areas – including memorabilia from a 1943 ‘Toast to the women of the Home Guard’ event.

A Women's Home Guard certificate.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, council portfolio holder for culture, said: “It would be absolutely wonderful to have some images, certificates or other items, along with stories and anecdotes passed down through the years.

“This project is all about capturing memories for posterity before it is too late. While there are some items in national museums, such as the Imperial War Museum, photographs seem few and far between and we would love to have a collection for our local archives.

“A lot of people may not have even know there was a women’s branch. And, I think I am allowed to say that’s because women, and especially Northumberland women, are a stoic breed who just get on with whatever needs to be done.”

Anyone who can help by sharing a memory please email [email protected] or call 01670 624358.