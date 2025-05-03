Large turnout for Berwick Riding of the Bounds

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 12:17 BST
A big turnout of horses and riders took part in the annual Riding of the Bounds in Berwick.

A 66-strong cavalcade made their way from Berwick Barracks to Berwick town hall to seek permission from Mayor John Robertson to ride the town’s ancient boundaries.

The rideout was led by Chief Marshal Millie Hope, accompanied by Right Hand Laura Hunter and Left Hand Caitlin Grant. Mascot was Georgie Duffy.

A large crowd of spectators watched the 416th staging of the event.

The tradition dates back to 1609 when the first official Riding of the Bounds took place to check the integrity of historic land divisions.

Berwick's principals led by chief marshal Millie Hope.

Berwick's principals led by chief marshal Millie Hope. Photo: Ian Smith

Riding of the Bounds.

Riding of the Bounds. Photo: Ian Smith

Riding of the Bounds.

Riding of the Bounds. Photo: Ian Smith

Chief marshal Millie Hope leads the way out of Berwick Barracks.

Chief marshal Millie Hope leads the way out of Berwick Barracks. Photo: Ian Smith

