A 66-strong cavalcade made their way from Berwick Barracks to Berwick town hall to seek permission from Mayor John Robertson to ride the town’s ancient boundaries.
The rideout was led by Chief Marshal Millie Hope, accompanied by Right Hand Laura Hunter and Left Hand Caitlin Grant. Mascot was Georgie Duffy.
A large crowd of spectators watched the 416th staging of the event.
The tradition dates back to 1609 when the first official Riding of the Bounds took place to check the integrity of historic land divisions.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.