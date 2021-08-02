King's Own Scottish Borderers mark Minden Day in Berwick
A scaled back event saw Minden Day marked in Berwick.
The event celebrates the greatest victory in the long and distinguished history of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB).
On August 1, 1759 during the Seven Years’ War, a combined force of British and Prussian allies assembled in the vicinity of Minden, in north-west Germany.
It became an iconic victory for the 'Minden' regiments who - wearing the roses they plucked from the hedgerows - repelled the attacks of the French cavalry.
The tradition has continued and now involves wearing the Minden roses on regimental headdress.
Due to Covid-19 safety precautions, the traditional gathering of KOSB veterans in Berwick Barracks followed by a parade through the town could not be held this year.
However, a number of ex-soldiers and their families gathered outside the barracks on Saturday to be presented with Minden roses and watch a performance by Berwick and Eyemouth Pipe Band.