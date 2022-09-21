Jack and his brother Bobby won the World Cup while playing for England in 1966. The former Newcastle United manager died in July 2020, aged 85.

The defender recorded 773 appearances in a career spanning more than two decades at Leeds, winning the First and Second Division titles, the FA Cup, League Cup, Charity Shield, Fairs Cup and World Cup.

He enjoyed spells in the dugout for Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday and managed the Magpies between 1984 and 1985. During a decade in charge of the Republic of Ireland, he led them to the European Championships and the World Cup.

Jack Charlton and former player Paul McGrath at an international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and England in 2015. The statue will depict Jack in his famous flat cap.

Jack, who went to Hirst North School, used to spend his childhood playing football in Hirst Park, which is where a statue honouring the footballing hero will be unveiled on Saturday, October 29.

Ashington Town Football Club, which is supporting the unveiling, will host a junior football festival on the day, and the Northumberland Football Association has sanctioned that local teams can play.

David Jones, Head of Football Development at Northumberland FA, said: "For the benefit of this important one-off local event, it is wholly appropriate to sanction this football festival on our ‘CPD Weekend’ to help community clubs and their young players celebrate Jack Charlton and Ashington’s footballing history."

Football fans, and residents of a certain age remember Jack and Bobby Charlton as local heroes, with Jackie Milburn and Jimmy Adamson before them. The Jack Charlton Statue and Footballing Heritage Project aims to bring the legacy of these players to life in Hirst Park, and to inspire the next generation.

Northumberland County Council has supported the project with the site and financial investment. Head of neighbourhood services, Greg Gavin said: “It is fitting that this important marker of the town's rich football

heritage and the contribution its footballers have made to football nationally and internationally will be set in Hirst Park, the park where the Charlton brothers, Jackie Milburn and others practiced and played.”

The event on October 29 will begin at 10am and Jack’s wife Pat, along with her close family, will attend as guests of honour.

The Charltons said: “Jack was very proud of where he came from and enjoyed coming home to Ashington.

"He would be delighted to have his statue as part of the Footballing Heritage Project in Hirst Park. As a family we have been overwhelmed by how much people cared about Jack and the efforts that have been made to remember him. We are excited to see the finished project and look forward to the unveiling of the statue.”

Northumberland Piper, Beverley Palin, who played for the 1966 squad get together is confirmed, along with the Ashington Colliery Band. Ashington WI will support with refreshments, along with Full Circle Food.

After the unveiling ceremony, the football festival will kick-off at 10:30am.