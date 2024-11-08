Historic railway equipment has been saved from the scrapyard by three groups of enthusiasts in Northumberland.

The multi-million upgrade of the Northumberland Line will see passengers services restored to the line for the first time in over 60 years between Ashington and Newcastle means signalling will no longer be controlled from lineside signal boxes but from a state-of-the-art centre in Newcastle.

Kit that could be used for spares in other locations was sent safely into Network Rail storage, but lots of old pieces of equipment were destined to be scrapped.

Thanks to close partnership with Northumberland County Council, railway enthusiast groups – Woodhorn Narrow Gauge Railway, Northumberland Line Heritage Community Group and Choppington Parish Council – jumped at the chance to grab a piece of history, with each claiming various items from Marcheys House and North Seaton.

Diagram from North Seaton signal box donated to Woodhorn Narrow Gauge Railway.

Fiona Blyth, sponsor for Network Rail’s North and East route said: “There’s always a clamour to get hold of pieces of railway heritage, particularly in the north east, and while we can’t keep or donate every piece of equipment that comes out of now-redundant signal boxes, we’re always thrilled when we can pass items over to groups who will lovingly preserve them.”

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, added: "While the Northumberland Line is very much looking to the future, it's important to remember the proud history and heritage of the railway in our county and the wider North East.

"We're pleased to have been able to help these three local groups secure items from the old signal box as we look ahead to passenger trains running along the line in the very near future."