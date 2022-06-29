Historic properties in north Northumberland added to 'at risk' register

Save Britain's Heritage has identified the Customs Watch House in Berwick and Adderston Hall, near Belford, as being ‘at risk’.

They are among more than 60 buildings added to its online Buildings at Risk Register.

Of the Customs Watch House overlooking the River Tweed, they state: ‘Custom watch houses are very rare in England and it is believed this is one of the last remaining examples. It is an important grade II listed historic building reflecting the area's maritime history on the borders of England and Scotland.’

The Customs Watch House in Berwick.

On Adderstone Hall, they add: ‘This grade II* classical house in generous grounds near to the beautiful Northumberland coast (and the A1) not far from Bamburgh needs to be brought back to life with a new use.’

Save Britain's Heritage's online register already holds around 1,200 buildings from all over the country which are at risk through demolition or dereliction.

Among the entries are forgotten cottages and barns, country houses, hotels and pubs, neglected churches, town houses, industrial buildings, hospitals, theatres and cinemas.

Liz Fuller, buildings to risk officer, said: “Every year we add new buildings identified by our supporters, conservation officers and other heritage professionals in a bid to publicise the plight of historic treasures which, with a little imagination, could find new life.

Adderstone Hall, near Belford.