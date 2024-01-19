A councillor has demanded to know the whereabouts of a set of historic Grade II* listed gates that were removed for repair two decades ago.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cllr Malcolm Robinson said that the gates from Hartford Hall near Bedlington going missing was equivalent to the Tyne Bridge in Newcastle disappearing. The gates were removed for repair in 2004, but work stalled as costs escalated.

The Hartford Hall Estate went bust in 2009, and the workshop holding the gates refused to do so any longer in 2014. The council then stepped in to take over the stewardship of the gates, but they remain stored in a council depot due to the cost of restoring them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at Wednesday’s meeting of full council, Cllr Robinson said: “There’s a very important part of Bedlington’s heritage missing: the Hartford Hall Gates.

The Grade II* listed Hartford Hall gates prior to their removal. (Photo by Malcolm Robinson)

"They are Grade II* listed and there are only two sets with that listing in the country.

“I also believe they are now in the possession of the county council, and there was a project to see them renovated. What, I am asking, is happening to them now?

“Can we get a small team to find some funding? This is the equivalent of the Tyne Bridge going missing overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am told that these gates are the very best examples in the country. It is something we should be celebrating, not just as a county but as a region.”

Responding, Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for the environment, explained there were legal issues around the gates.

He said: “We are passionate about heritage in all parts of the county.

"After the workshop holding them refused to do so any longer in 2014, the county council was unable to fund another organisation to take them on, so in a situation of last resort took custody whilst a solution was found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Historic England funded a condition report in 2013 which estimated repair costs at £350,000, as well as annual maintenance costs of £2,500 and repainting costs of £25,000 every 15 years. Those figures will be significantly higher now.

“They are now securely stored in a council depot. Discussions regarding a museum stalled due to a legal row over ownership.