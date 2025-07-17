Historic England calls on North East residents to share their seaside stories for new project
It is asking people to contribute to the Missing Pieces Project, adding to the story of coastal places that hold a special place in their hearts and minds.
The map celebrates nearly 300 years of seaside history, from elegant Victorian piers to beloved 20th century amusement parks, in seaside destinations that continue to welcome millions of visitors each year.
From piers and pavilions to beach huts and bandstands, lidos and lighthouses, the project celebrates the evolution of Britain's seaside resorts from health retreats for the Victorian wealthy to holiday destinations for everyone.
Among the local places featured are Bamburgh Castle, Seahouses, the Farne Islands, St Mary’s Lighthouse and Spanish City in Whitley Bay.
People across the North East are encouraged to submit photographs, drawings, written information or audio recordings about coastal landmarks that hold personal significance – whether it's a childhood holiday destination or a local landmark that symbolises home.
Duncan Wilson, chief executive, Historic England, said: "Our seaside places hold a special place in our national story, yet the full richness of their heritage cannot be captured without the first-hand accounts, images and memories of those who've experienced them.”
Heritage Minister, Baroness Twycross added: “Our seaside communities play a huge role in telling our national story. I encourage everyone to contribute to the Missing Pieces Project to preserve the history of our coastal towns and breathe new life into their future.”
Go online and share at https://historicengland.org.uk/SeasideStories
