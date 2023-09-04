News you can trust since 1854
Heritage techniques needed to maintain Alnwick Castle to be unveiled

The techniques needed to maintain and restore Alnwick Castle will be put on show for visitors in a special heritage skills weekend.
By Ian Smith
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST

Taking place on September 16-17, the event will give special insights from the expert teams who keep the 950-year-old castle in tip-top condition.

The repair and maintenance of historic buildings requires specialist skills and typically includes maintaining as much of the original character and authenticity as possible, reproducing materials, and replicating traditional techniques.

Visitors will get to experience the full range of construction methods used at Alnwick Castle including an interactive demonstration of medieval tile making, using replica tools and equipment and traditional materials and an insight into the hidden meanings of medieval tile designs and images.

Alnwick Castle.Alnwick Castle.
Alnwick Castle.
In addition, visitors will be able to try their hand at restoration using modern techniques, including stone cutting and lime mortar repointing.

As well as being a peek at what it takes to look after a major heritage attraction, it is also hoped the weekend might inspire interest from visitors in learning more about traditional construction techniques.

Catherine Neil, head of Alnwick Castle Ventures, said: "The Heritage Skills weekend will be a great way for visitors to gain more insight into the restoration of Alnwick Castle and the work that is going on to preserve this historic environment for future generations.

“As well as being a fun event to look at how the castle is built and maintained, we also hope it might inspire a few people to consider learning the sort of traditional skills that are so important not just to the castle but to built heritage across the region.”

For further information, visit www.alnwickcastle.com

