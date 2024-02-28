Heritage society backs campaign to save and restore Cullercoats Watch House
The future of Cullercoats Watch House, built in 1879, is under threat due to the building’s age and exposed position unless the money can be found for urgent restoration work.
The Newcastle and Northumberland Society has given the campaign group set up to raise the money its support and made its expertise available.
Cullercoats Watch House fundraiser Alicia Ward said: “By any measure, the investment of our community in transforming the building into a community venue and heritage hub has been remarkable, and the collective will to make this happen is humbling.
“But decades of neglect have left the building crumbling, the timberwork rotting away, and the internal fabric unfit for anything but the most limited of activities.
“We need as much support and awareness as we can get and we are so grateful to the Northumberland and Newcastle Society for stepping in to help.”
Newcastle and Northumberland Society chair John Matthews said: “It was vital to its community when it was built and it is just as vital now, so we will do all we can to help the campaign.”
The building was originally a lookout for the local fishing community and a base for the Life Brigade, who would assist in the rescue of anyone in danger at sea.
The campaign has already raised sufficient funds for emergency underpinning to secure the catslide roof and save the Grade II listed building from further damage until funds for the full restoration are raised.