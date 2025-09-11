Heritage Open Days: Alnwick's solution to the post-war housing crisis showcased in new exhibition

Eighty years ago, the Alnwick community was dealing with a post-war housing crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faced, in 1945, with the post-war housing crisis, Alnwick Urban District Council erected Arcon temporary pre-fabricated houses on Augur Terrace. These provided homes for 50 families until 1971.

Northumberland Archives has developed a small exhibition about the Augur Terrace development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be shown in the former Tourist Information Centre below Northumberland Hall on Saturday, September 20.

Lily Pringle and her daughter Lynne outside their home in Augur Terrace, Alnwick, in 1955. Picture: Northumberland Archives

The exhibition is based on research undertaken as part of Northumberland Archives project ‘At War And In Peace: the WW2 Home Front and Post-War Reconstruction in Northumberland’. The project is funded by a grant from National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Sue Wood, head of archives at Northumberland Country Council, said: “This project promises to be a fitting tribute to the sacrifices and resilience of the people of Northumberland, 80 years on from the conflict that shaped their lives.”

Peter Reed, chairman of Alnwick Civic Society said: “The story of Alnwick’s built heritage includes buildings of national significance and international renown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By highlighting an aspect of our story that could easily be overlooked Northumberland Archives has shown that architecture doesn’t have to be grand to have a profound effect on people’s lives.”

The exhibition about the Augur Terrace prefabs is just one of many free events and activities during Heritage Open Days.

For details and opening times, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk.