Heritage Open Days: Alnwick residents and visitors invited to explore the town’s hidden treasures

There will be more to see and do in Alnwick than ever before for Heritage Open Days – and it’s all free.

For the first time, people can hear former pupils remembering their days at the Duke’s School and share memories of the Dixon, Archer Thorp Solicitor’s Practice.

St Michael’s Church is offering tours of the tower, and a new display of their ancient graffiti, while there will be a walking tour of Alnwick’s lost pubs and an opportunity to add to the tales already collected of bears and beer, tunnels and night clubs beneath the streets of Alnwick.

There will also be a chance to learn about the different architects who left their mark on Alnwick and seek out examples of their work, discuss how a prominent house and garden were restored to their former glory and see an exhibition on the former Prefabs in Augur Place.

Alnwick Market Place and the Northumberland Hall.

Anyone who missed the highlights of previous years will have another chance to explore General Lambert’s House and view the plans to bring it back to life.

There will also be a chance to visit Alnwick Masonic Centre, Alnwick Baptist Church, St Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, St Michael’s Parish Church, St James United Reform Church, the former Methodist Church and St Mary’s Chantry House.

In addition, visit the site of Alnwick’s 19th century House of Correction, 19th century courthouse and the prisoners’ exercise yard at the Alnwick Youth Hostel, Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery and look behind the scenes at Alnwick Playhouse.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “Alnwick is full of history and this is reflected in its buildings. This is a must see event.”

Cllr Martin Swinbank added: “We can live in a place for many years or all of our lives, but there is always more to see and learn about the past. Alnwick, having such a rich heritage and many old buildings still has many surprises and stories to tell.”

Northumberland Archives has explored its collections to discover information about Augur Terrace pre-fabricated housing and thanks to a generous grant from the Jane Robertson Alnwick Fund have been able to record reminiscences of members of the community with links to Dickson, Archer & Thorp.

Events take place on September 17 and 20. For full details see https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/