Ghostly sightings have been reported at a historic Northumberland house, as two unexplained images have been captured on camera at English Heritage sites.

Across the country, new reports of paranormal activity have been reported by English Heritage staff based in the charity’s castles, abbeys and historic houses.

At Belsay Hall in Northumberland, where a number of the team have experienced unexplained activity, one staff member photographed an empty armchair seemingly gripped by a disembodied hand.

Firmly closed bedroom doors have also been known to swing open by themselves, and visitors have even reported seeing Victorian-clad figures wandering through the Quarry Garden, despite no actors being present.

Recreation of a severed hand pictured at Belsay Hall.

Meanwhile, at Chester Castle, security cameras recorded a mysterious figure in front of the main gates, directly where the medieval gatehouse used to be.

When a security guard went to investigate, the area was empty – and, perhaps most unsettling of all, his usually fearless dog refused to enter.

These unsettling photographs and accounts of strange and unexplained happenings add to the centuries-old tradition of ghostly tales associated with England’s historic landmarks.

Dr Michael Carter, Curator of History at English Heritage explained: “Chilling tales of the returning dead have been told since the dawn of recorded history and provide a way of understanding our relationship with the dead and the past.

"They captivate and intrigue us, and there’s nothing like the delicious excitement of sharing a spooky tale with friends and family.

"These ‘new’ spine chillers from our colleagues at English Heritage properties leave little doubt that the English ghost story tradition – the finest in the world – continues to thrive.”