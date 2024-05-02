Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grade II-listed Jubilee Hall in Newton on the Moor was initially built in the late 1800's by the Strothers family who made their fortune in the Alnwick tanning industry.

The building came into the possession of the Widdrington family and was used as a meeting and Reading Room for the village. The first floor was removed and the stone reused to build and attach a hall onto the Reading Room. This part of the hall has a date stone of 1887.

The Reading Room still has the original Georgian panelling. Within this room was a long boarded up fireplace. When this was removed the remains of the Georgian fireplace could still be seen, but with Victorian adaptations.