Rothbury hosted the unveiling of the final panel in the Dandie Dinmont Heritage Trail, completing a cross-border journey celebrating one of Britain’s rarest native dog breeds.

On Sunday, September 21 around 30 Dandie Dinmont Terriers and their owners gathered at Cowhaugh car park by the River Coquet before walking through the town to mark the occasion, concluding with a celebratory lunch at the Queens Head Hotel.

The new Rothbury panel pays tribute to William Allan and his son Jamie Allan, who lived in the area during the mid-1700s.

Both were accomplished Northumbrian Pipers and enthusiastic breeders of Dandie Dinmont Terriers. William, also a keen fisherman and once ‘keeper of the Coquet’, was known to work with a pack of up to a dozen Dandies to keep the otter population down.

Jamie, remembered locally as Piper Allan, was a brilliant piper who often performed for the Duchess of Northumberland.

Jamie had frequent brushes with the law and although his friendship with the Duchess may have helped him avoid punishment for many misdemeanours, after being caught horse stealing, he was imprisoned and eventually died in Durham jail in 1810.

First mentioned in Sir Walter Scott’s 1815 novel Guy Mannering as the ‘novel dog’, the Dandie Dinmont Terrier remains one of Britain’s most vulnerable breeds.

Recent decline has seen the breed placed on the Kennel Club’s Native Vulnerable Breeds list. The completion of the Heritage Trail is both a celebration of the history and a call to secure the future of the breed.