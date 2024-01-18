News you can trust since 1854
Cute puppies are likely to be in high demand at Berwick animal rescue centre

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jan 2024
The pups are all boys and, of course, are all gorgeous bundles of fluff and fun.

Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK) are now taking applications, via its website.

It will then narrow down what will undoubtedly be a lot of applications and contact those shortlisted to visit the pups on Saturday, January 27.

