Commemorative mugs dating to the 1826 Alnwick General Election have been sold at auction.

The Sunderland pearlwear lustre pieces went under the hammer at Anderson and Garland’s Spring Country House and Fine Interiors Auction in Newcastle.

These pieces captured the political drama of the time, referencing the mayoral race between Bell, Liddell, Beaumont and Howick.

The election was infamous for its intensity, with voting spanning 15 days and daily result announcements.

Commemorative mugs from an 1826 Alnwick election.

Candidates spared no expense in campaigning, distributing mugs and tankards to supporters, providing travel by steam ship and horse-drawn cart, and hosting large dinners.

One such candidate, Bell, even gifted a silver cup to a steam boat captain who ferried voters from the River Tyne.

The fiercely fought election saw Howick withdraw on the twelfth day with 976 votes, and ultimately the Tories, Bell and Liddell, claimed both seats.

The top lot from this collection, a mug depicting a horse race between the four candidates, sold for £650, while all five lots totalled £1,900 including fees.

A mug depicting the candidates in a horse race sold for £650.

Another exceptional result came from an incredibly rare Nelson commemorative glass goblet, circa 1805. The piece featured an engraved portrait of Admiral Lord Nelson surrounded by floral swags, with a depiction of Nelson’s Tower on the reverse.

Discovered by Nigel Smith, head of glass and ceramics, during an external valuation event at Alnwick’s Hog’s Head Inn, the goblet had been estimated at £300 to £400 but sold for an impressive £4,550 including fees.

Other highlights of the sale included a 25ct Sapphire which realised £78,000, and a Kangxi Chinese Vase which achieved £75,400.