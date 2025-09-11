Church to mark 175 years in Alnwick area with special exhibition

A special event is being held to commemorating 175 years of a church’s history in the Alnwick area.

An open house and exhibition is being held at the Alnwick branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, September 20.

In 1850 the first Latter-day Saint congregation was organised in nearby Alnmouth with other congregations following. Over the following decades many of the Latter-day Saints would emigrate to North America.

In England and in America, Northumbrian Latter-day Saints made a number of important contributions not just to the church but to wider society, especially in relation to coal mining.

The Moore family.

This September also marks 30 years since the organisation of the current Alnwick congregation.

Visitors to the Alnwick Chapel, at Linnet Court, will have the opportunity to explore an exhibition showcasing the church’s deep roots in the region, including stories, photographs, and artefacts that trace its journey from the mid-19th century to today.

There will also be information about the various community initiatives and projects that have been undertaken since the congregation’s founding.

“This is a chance for the wider community to learn about a remarkable legacy of faith and service in Northumberland,” said event organisers. “Whether you’re a long-time resident or just curious about local history, you’ll find something of interest.”

The Harbertson family.

There will also be a FamilySearch consultation point for those who are interested in researching their family history and who might want some assistance.

All are welcome to drop in between 10am and 12pm to find out about a lesser known part of the area’s history.