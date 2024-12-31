Boat restoration training initiative launched in Eyemouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A training initiative to teach boat restoration skills to a new generation has been launched in Eyemouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyemouth Marine Ltd is behind ‘Viking Project: Reviving the Stroma Yole – Building Green Entrepreneurs through Heritage Restoration’.

This innovative initiative merges traditional craftsmanship with modern education in sustainability and green business practices, aiming to preserve Scotland’s rich maritime heritage while fostering the entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Viking Project is the first programme to take place at the company’s newly established, state-of-the-art training facility.

Restoration work in progress.

The programme offers an immersive 20-week course that combines hands-on practical skills with personal development.

Pupils from Eyemouth High School are taking part, learning to appreciate both the craftsmanship behind maritime restoration and the principles of sustainable entrepreneurship.

Students will attend mentor-led workshops on various topics, including entrepreneurship, teamwork, green technologies, marketing, leadership, adventure, and financial management. Practical boat restoration activities and valuable work experience opportunities supplement these sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project manager Kevin McClure said: “Through The Viking Project, Eyemouth Marine Ltd is setting a new standard for skill-building programmes, empowering young minds to honour the past while innovating for a greener future.”

The Yole is the traditional name for a small, double-ended vessel with origins tracing back to the Norse Viking raiding boats. Communities along Scotland’s North and East coasts have developed their own variations, including Shetland yoles, skiffs, and cobles.

This particular boat, Bee, was launched in 1904 and worked from the island of Stroma in the Pentland Firth, for fishing and occasionally transporting cattle to the mainland. She is one of the very few surviving examples of her kind and now requires extensive restoration to secure her future.