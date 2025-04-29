Blyth to celebrate 80th anniversary of VE Day with events at quayside and Blyth Battery

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 10:59 BST
A host of events in Blyth will take place to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

On May 3 at Blyth Quayside, the town council have organised live singing and entertainment, a military band, stalls run by veterans associations, military vehicles and displays, armed forces representatives, a parade of sail along the river, plus food and market traders.

In addition to this, on May 8 Blyth Battery will host their own celebration in partnership with the council – with community singing, military displays, culminating in a memorial service and beacon lighting.

Blyth Battery was built in 1916 to protect the Northumberland coast from the German Navy and was upgraded for the Second World War. The site also features a lookout station and armaments storage. It is now a military and heritage museum run by volunteers.

Blyth Battery Goes to War event will also return for 2025 and be held on May 17 and 18.

