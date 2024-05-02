Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

June marks 80 years since Operation Overlord, which saw 132,500 Allied troops land at Normandy to begin an invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe, and multiple events have been planned in the county to acknowledge the occasion.

On Thursday, June 6, D-Day proclamations will take place at 8am in parishes county-wide, followed by a specially commissioned D-Day poem recital at 11am in Northumberland’s schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland Remembers, an event with musical performances at Blyth Links, will begin at 4pm. There will then be a commemoration service outside the Dave Stephens Centre at 7.45pm and the lighting of a national beacon on the centre’s roof by a local veteran, aged 100, at 9.15pm.

Blyth Battery, still present in the town, was an important defence for the coast during the Second World War. (Photo by Jane Coltman)

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “With events across the county and Blyth, it is an opportunity not only to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, but also to commemorate all those involved and ensure through activities aimed at all ages, that the events of D-Day are not forgotten.

“A lot of work is being put in to ensure this is a truly memorable day and we’re looking forward to a big turn-out of all ages.”

D-Day will also be marked Saturday, June 1 with the Quayside Festival, taking place between 10am and 4pm along the quayside in Blyth and organised by Blyth Town Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will feature live musical performances, activities like rock climbing and bungee run organised by the armed forces, military vehicles and cars from the era, rides, food, local businesses, and community groups.

The Blyth Harbour Commission building will be open for public exploration as well.

Mayor of Blyth Warren Taylor said: “Being able to welcome so many military groups to Blyth is a great honour and a wonderful way to show our appreciation, not only to those who sacrificed so much 80 years ago but also to those who still do to this day.