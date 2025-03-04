Big turnout as historic Shrove Tuesday football match played in Alnwick

Louis Scott was the match-winner with a goal or ‘hale’ shortly into the second period.

It was a deserved win for St Paul’s who dominated the territorial battle in a goalless first half despite playing into a strong wind.

There was an impressive turnout of some 100 players, swelled as usual by a large contingent from Duchess’s Community High School and St Cloud State University in Minnesota, while a good crowd watched on from the sidelines.

Prizes in recognition of good play were awarded by the volunteer umpires.

A double success for St Paul’s came when Steven Temple secured the match ball for the 13th time when he won the race across the River Aln.

The event which is one of only five games left that are still played in the country.

The annual match has been played between the rival parishes since 1762 and this year was the 207th clash.

The event started with the ball being thrown from the barbican of Alnwick Castle by the Duke of Northumberland followed by a procession led by the Duke’s piper to the pastures.

The game is not like a standard game of football – the goals are decorated with greenery and stand about 400 yards apart and are taller than they are wide.

Originally the ball was then kicked through the streets of the town but since the 1820s the game was moved for fears of damage to the town’s shops and buildings.

Keeping the tradition is the volunteer-ran Alnwick Shrovetide Football Committee.

Archie Jenkins, the committee’s secretary, said: “Before the 1800s it would have been played in many towns and cities in the country. Over time, the game dwindled, and we are one of just played in five places in the country.

“The game here in Alnwick was able to survive mainly due to the patronage of the Duke of Northumberland and the efforts of the volunteers. Not forgetting enthusiasm of the lads and lasses of the town.”

Organising committee Member, Matthew Slack said: “Not a lot has changed in the game’s 200-year history which we as a committee are very proud that we are able to uphold this ancient tradition.”

Shrove football Match winner Louis Scott, third from right, with his St Paul's teammates. Photo: Ian Smith

Shrove football The race to get the match ball to the other side of the River Aln. Photo: Ian Smith

Shrove football Steven Temple emerges with the match ball. Photo: Ian Smith

Shrove football The Duke of Northumberland throws the match ball from the castle barbican. Photo: Ian Smith