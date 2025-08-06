Repairs will be carried out to Woodhorn Colliery’s historic mineshaft structures thanks to nearly £1m grant funding.

It is one of 37 historic sites across England to share a £15m Heritage at Risk Capital Fund, led by Historic England and funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Woodhorn’s rare surviving heapsteads are a key part of the mechanism which brought coal from over 250 metres underground.

Keith Merrin, director of North East Museums, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this support from Historic England - it’s a huge step forward in securing the future of the heapsteads.

“The structures are such an iconic part of Northumberland’s landscape and identity and they stand as powerful symbols of the region’s proud mining legacy.

"Their restoration will not only prevent the loss of a vital piece of our heritage, but will completely reawaken the visitor experience around the colliery buildings at Woodhorn Museum and the stories that they tell - reconnecting the community with its past.”

The Ashington project, which receives £997,265, will ensure the colliery buildings and the story of what they represent is conserved for future generations.

New exhibitions and interactive film screens will showcase interviews with windermen who operated the original winding systems.

Supported by significant investment from Northumberland County Council, the project will create training opportunities for young people in construction and heritage skills, whilst preserving vital community identity.

Urgent funding is needed as deteriorating steel structures pose serious safety risks, with metal sections and paint already falling.

Louise Brennan, director of regions at Historic England said: “Thanks to the extra funding from the Heritage at Risk Capital Fund, we are able to breathe new life into neglected historic buildings that we haven’t been able to help through our existing grant schemes.

"This initiative will not only boost economic growth but also create amazing opportunities for people in some of the nation's most disadvantaged areas. We're thrilled to support projects that harness the power of heritage to make a real difference where it's needed most.”

Heritage Minister, Baroness Twycross said: “We are delivering on our Plan for Change, through the Heritage at Risk Fund, by breathing new life into treasured places, buildings and monuments across the North East, helping to increase opportunities and ensuring future generations have access to our rich heritage.”