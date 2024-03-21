Berwick's principals for common riding season announced at sashing ceremony

Berwick’s principals for the new common riding season have been announced.
By Ian Smith
Published 21st Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT
Caitlin Grant takes the position of chief marshal, with Millie Hope as right hand man.

The pair were formally announced at a well-attended sashing ceremony in the town hall on Saturday.

Berwick Riders Association posted: ‘Good luck girls, we know you will do absolutely brilliantly.’

Hollie Rae will be the mascot.

The annual Riding of the Bounds, a 17th century tradition patrolling the town’s boundaries, takes place on Saturday, May 4.

