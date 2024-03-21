Berwick's principals for common riding season announced at sashing ceremony
Berwick’s principals for the new common riding season have been announced.
Caitlin Grant takes the position of chief marshal, with Millie Hope as right hand man.
The pair were formally announced at a well-attended sashing ceremony in the town hall on Saturday.
Berwick Riders Association posted: ‘Good luck girls, we know you will do absolutely brilliantly.’
Hollie Rae will be the mascot.
The annual Riding of the Bounds, a 17th century tradition patrolling the town’s boundaries, takes place on Saturday, May 4.