The Living Barracks’ Berwick Shines programme produced by The Maltings Trust continues with a residency honouring Berwick women’s heritage.

In a project that playfully speaks to civic pride and military aesthetics, artist Beth J Ross has been working with a group of local women to explore and celebrate women’s contributions to the history of Berwick-upon-Tweed, Spittal and Tweedmouth.

In September and October 2025, 20 vibrant new flags will fly across the area, on official buildings and in private gardens alike. The project has been supported by Arts Council England’s Cultural Development Fund.

Beth said: “It’s been such an amazing project. As a group, we’ve researched women’s histories across Berwick, Spittal and Tweedmouth. Designing the flags and writing their stories helps us remember and honour these women’s journeys and contributions to life in Berwick.”

The flag colours by artist Beth J Ross.

Commissioned as part of Berwick Shines, a programme of artist-led and heritage-inspired residencies and commissions taking place throughout 2025 and 2026, Ross sought to highlight the often-sidelined stories of women in official records.

Working closely with Linda Bankier of the Berwick Record Office, and Susan Higgins of The King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB) collection, Ross and the group of local women identified twenty women to remember and celebrate, using geometric abstraction and vivid colour to develop symbolic designs.

The women highlighted include Mabel Philipson, the third woman elected to the UK Parliament, Elizabeth Caulk who was paid to sand the Berwick Old Bridge in 1624, the Berwick Salmon Queens, herring girls and women farm labourers.

Lauren Velvick, creative producer for Berwick Shines said: “As part of our Berwick Shines programme we are delighted to have worked with the artist Beth J Ross to create a unique collection of bespoke flags for Berwick which will be seen across the town this autumn.

"These colourful and inspiring flags will be displayed outdoors as public art where Northumberland flags or Union Jacks might ordinarily fly. This highly accessible exhibition prompts introspection about who we honour in constructing our sense of place.”

A launch event will take place on Thursday, September 11 at Berwick Barracks, as well as various tours and events throughout the Heritage Open Days week from September 12 – 21, including a guided tour with the artist.