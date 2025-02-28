A £4.5million grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund has been awarded to English Heritage on behalf of the Berwick Barracks Partnership.

This represents a significant milestone in the long-term project to transform the 18th-century Barracks into a thriving cultural hub for the town, bringing empty buildings and spaces back into use in a way which supports the local economy and ensures the survival of an historic landmark.

This grant builds on the £4.2million Cultural Development Fund grant that English Heritage secured from Arts Council England.

In a further boost, planning permission has been secured, with the project receiving positive support from the local community

Berwick Barracks.

The Living Barracks project will see the existing exhibitions, gallery and cultural space updated, the relocation of the Berwick Archives to the Barracks, and the provision of studio spaces for local artists and makers.

The Parade Ground will be improved and – in a later phase – the remaining empty barracks blocks will be returned to accommodation.

Work has already started with the refurbishment of the old Mobilisation (Mob) Store to create a temporary cinema; the creation of new studio spaces and the move of the KOSB Association, and its collection, across the Parade Ground to a temporary new home while the transformation of the East Block takes place.

The Heritage Fund grant goes towards a ground-breaking partnership project that includes conservation and refurbishment of the East Barracks Block, where the existing KOSB museum sits, and conversion of a former storage space into an environmentally controlled store for all of Berwick’s archives.

The Riding of the Bounds at Berwick Barracks.

New gallery spaces will be created to house Berwick’s important Burrell Collection, the KOSB Museum and other town collections. The museum’s design and interpretation will be guided by innovative co-curation and engagement with the local community to create an offer that attracts new visitors and captures the true spirit of Berwick.

The funding will also support a programme of community outreach, collections care, and organisational resilience to integrate the Barracks with the town and secure its long-term viability as a visitor destination and community resource.

Sir Philip Mawer, chairman, Berwick Barracks Heritage Trust, said: “This award from the National Lottery Heritage Fund is a vote of confidence in the hard work of the Barracks Partnership and others over many years. For the people of Berwick, it brings the prospect of a secure future for this much-loved community asset – not only celebrating Berwick’s past but also helping to deliver a stronger economic outlook for the town.”

Andrea Selley, territory director for the north at English Heritage said: “We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players. The Living Barracks project presents an exciting opportunity for English Heritage and our partners to breathe new life into Berwick Barracks and to make a significant contribution to the town.

"With planning permission now granted we look forward to bringing all parts of the property back into use and creating a vibrant place where heritage, arts and culture can thrive.”

Helen Featherstone, director of England, north at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, commented: “The Living Barracks project is a wonderful example of how The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s vision for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone can be realised.”

The Berwick Barracks Partnership is chaired by English Heritage and includes Berwick Barracks Heritage Trust, The King’s Own Scottish Borderers, Northumberland County Council and the Maltings (Berwick) Trust.

Work is expected to start in the summer and the project is set to run until December 2028.

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “Thank you to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for this grant and vision for our town. With these extra funds, we are well on our way for the transformation of the historic Berwick Barracks.

“It is testament to all our partners’ insight in working closely together for arts and culture in this fine building and grounds, keeping its history and architecture intact. What a positive achievement and benefit for its future to enjoy and support the local economy.”