Belford Museum celebrates completion of renovation work following flood damage
Belford Museum held an open evening to celebrate a successful renovation after severe rain damage.
“We were flooded out after the guttering collapsed due to the heavy rain,” explained museum chairman Karon Ives.
“It’s cost us nearly £3,000 to complete the repairs which we have had to provide from our own funds.”
The museum acts as a conduit for the local history of the area with many objects being donated and exhibitions changed on a regular basis.
Donations of artefacts or funding support would be welcomed.