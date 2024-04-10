Belford Museum celebrates completion of renovation work following flood damage

Belford Museum held an open evening to celebrate a successful renovation after severe rain damage.
By Ian Smith
Published 10th Apr 2024, 13:53 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 13:54 BST
“We were flooded out after the guttering collapsed due to the heavy rain,” explained museum chairman Karon Ives.

“It’s cost us nearly £3,000 to complete the repairs which we have had to provide from our own funds.”

The museum acts as a conduit for the local history of the area with many objects being donated and exhibitions changed on a regular basis.

Donations of artefacts or funding support would be welcomed.