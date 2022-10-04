The Accessing Aidan Project won the coveted Bowland Award at the National Association for Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty annual conference in Lancaster.

The award, a hen harrier sculpture in bronze, is awarded annually for the best project, best practice or outstanding contribution to the wellbeing of Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Accessing Aidan has involved Northumberland Coast AONB Partnership, Bamburgh Heritage Trust, St Aidan’s Parochial Church Council and Durham University working together to reopen the beautiful 12th century crypt at St Aidan’s to the public once again and create a digital ossuary telling the stories of 120 skeletons from the Bowl Hole cemetery in Bamburgh.

Reverend Louise Taylor-Kenyon of St Aidan’s Parish Church, Bamburgh and Patrick Norris, Chair of the Northumberland Coast AONB with the Bowland Award outside St Aidan’s. Photo: Rachel Norris

The project was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund with support from Northumberland County Council.

Phillip Hygate, chairman of the National Association for AONB, said the project was ‘an exemplar of community engagement’.

Northumberland Coast AONB chairman Patrick Norris said “It is wonderful to see the achievements of this fantastic project at a national level.

"There is such a depth of work and a range of high-quality projects being carried out by small teams in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty across the country, yet still, Accessing Aidan shone out as an exemplar project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jessica Turner in particular, and the rest of the project team, for delivering such a remarkable project in a short period of time. Jessica has left the AONB staff team but her legacy will live on in Bamburgh and with this project.”

The Northumberland Coast AONB Partnership was keen to enable this project to tell the story of just how significant Bamburgh and the surrounding area was 1400 years ago.

The capital of the most powerful British Kingdom, people travelled from as far afield as Northern Africa and Scandinavia to visit, live and work and enjoy its treasures. Without King Oswald calling St Aidan to Bamburgh in 635AD and founding his first church here, we would not have St Cuthbert, the Lindisfarne Gospels or even Durham Cathedral. The ecclesiastical heritage of the north east that is celebrated internationally all stems from Aidan and his first church at Bamburgh.