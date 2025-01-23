Bailiffgate Museum in Alnwick looking for young adults to take part in a free film-making project
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Heritage Makers Programme seeks to engage young people in capturing and documenting the heritage of Alnwick and the transformation of Northumberland Hall through content creation and filmmaking.
The project, led through a series of in-person, and online sessions, will equip participants with essential storytelling skills, including filmmaking, photography, and interviewing techniques.
The project leader, Louise Dawson said: “Following feedback from young people who had been on work placement at the museum over the summer we asked them how to engage more with young people, to which the reply was do more on social media and TikTok.”
Louise, the company secretary, attended some training on making films using your phone run by The Saltways who are an ethical filmmaking company. Following conversations with their founder Emma Bracegirdle they pulled ideas together to offer the Heritage Makers programme.
The primary outcome will be a series of short films and photographs that convey "Alnwick through our eyes," showcasing the rich history, community spirit, and the vision for the future as seen by the youth.
Spaces for the initiative are limited, but applications are open to anyone within the age range with a phone and no prior experience is required.
The first workshop will take place in Alnwick on Saturday, February 15 and the programme will run until March. Anyone interested should contact by emailing [email protected], before January 30.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.