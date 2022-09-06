Anglo-Saxon treasures to go on show at new Northumberland visitor centre
Anglo-Saxon treasures are heading to Northumberland as the centrepiece of a new visitor centre.
Artefacts loaned from the British Museum and the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust will go on display at Ad Gefrin in Wooler when it opens in February.
The objects will form part of a new £12m whisky distillery and visitor experience celebrating the best of Northumbria’s heritage and culture.
They will help tell the story of the 7th century Royal Court at Ad Gefrin, the summer palace of the kings and queens of Anglo-Saxon Northumbria at nearby Yeavering.
Dr Chris Ferguson, director of visitor experiences at Ad Gefrin, says: “We are delighted to announce the partnerships with the British Museum and Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.
"The return of those objects originating from Northumbria and the historical context provided by all of the loans will illuminate the intricate craftsmanship and richness of the culture to be found in the royal court at Yeavering –the jewellery, ceramics, weaponry and art on display were sumptuous – truly a ‘golden age of Northumbria’.
"As the extraordinary discovery of Sutton Hoo unveiled the riches buried in death for the people of this time – the story of Yeavering, to be told at Ad Gefrin, reveals the riches found in life.”
Key artefacts loaned from the British Museum include the Castle Eden claw beaker, a pseudo Roman coin pendant, silver wrist clasp and high-quality replica of The Franks Casket.
Other key objects from the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust include a great square headed brooch and shield boss.
Maria Bojanowska, Dorset Foundation head of national programmes at the British Museum said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase these rare Anglo Saxon objects in Northumbria, where they originated.
"The Castle Eden Claw Beaker is a highlight of our early medieval collections and it is hugely exciting to see it return to the North East for the first time in 32 years.
"We are delighted to be collaborating with the Ad Gefrin Visitor Experience and look forward to bringing these objects to a new audience, facilitating new perspectives and ideas.”
Rosalyn Sklar, curator, Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, added: “These collections are of national importance and are rarely seen by the public which makes the collaboration with Ad Gefrin so important. Our great square-headed brooch with inset Roman intaglio is perhaps unique amongst Anglo-Saxon finds.”