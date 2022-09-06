Artefacts loaned from the British Museum and the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust will go on display at Ad Gefrin in Wooler when it opens in February.

The objects will form part of a new £12m whisky distillery and visitor experience celebrating the best of Northumbria’s heritage and culture.

They will help tell the story of the 7th century Royal Court at Ad Gefrin, the summer palace of the kings and queens of Anglo-Saxon Northumbria at nearby Yeavering.

The Ad Gefrin site in Wooler. Picture: Sally Ann Norman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Chris Ferguson, director of visitor experiences at Ad Gefrin, says: “We are delighted to announce the partnerships with the British Museum and Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

"The return of those objects originating from Northumbria and the historical context provided by all of the loans will illuminate the intricate craftsmanship and richness of the culture to be found in the royal court at Yeavering –the jewellery, ceramics, weaponry and art on display were sumptuous – truly a ‘golden age of Northumbria’.

"As the extraordinary discovery of Sutton Hoo unveiled the riches buried in death for the people of this time – the story of Yeavering, to be told at Ad Gefrin, reveals the riches found in life.”

Key artefacts loaned from the British Museum include the Castle Eden claw beaker, a pseudo Roman coin pendant, silver wrist clasp and high-quality replica of The Franks Casket.

Dr Chris Ferguson, director of visitor experience, Ad Gefrin. Picture: Sally Ann Norman

Other key objects from the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust include a great square headed brooch and shield boss.

Maria Bojanowska, Dorset Foundation head of national programmes at the British Museum said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase these rare Anglo Saxon objects in Northumbria, where they originated.

"The Castle Eden Claw Beaker is a highlight of our early medieval collections and it is hugely exciting to see it return to the North East for the first time in 32 years.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with the Ad Gefrin Visitor Experience and look forward to bringing these objects to a new audience, facilitating new perspectives and ideas.”

Shield Boss, Courtesy of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.