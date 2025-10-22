A bridal shop will be showcasing vintage wedding dresses from Alnwick’s past in honour of remembrance day.

From November 1 until the November 18, EB Bridal will display six dresses in their window on Bondgate Within that somebody from a local family got married in – dating all the way back from the 1920s to the 1950s.

Owner of EB Bridal, Hannah Braidford said: “The windows are quite a big thing in Alnwick, and everyone loves our window. We are very community focused so I wanted to do something unique for the town.

“I put out a notice on social media and by the evening, the window was already filling up. It’s amazing how everyone has jumped at the chance and wanted to get involved.

Some of the dresses on display at EB Bridal, Alnwick.

"The reason I wanted to do it as I just think its nice to honour that history and open those boxes that are sitting in the loft for those families to come and see.”

Each dress in the window will have a picture and backstory next to it, and the families who provided the dresses are invited along for a celebratory event on November 1.

Hannah added: “It’s been quite nice and emotional at the same time. For some, the dresses belonged to their great grandma or their mums and a lot of them have passed away.”

In the week running up to the display, EB Bridal plan to shine a spotlight on one of the dresses and its story each day on social media.