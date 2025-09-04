Alnwick school memories to be revived at special exhibition as part of Heritage Open Days

In 2017 former pupils of the Duke’s Grammar School in Alnwick gathered to mark the closing of the school. Their memories were recorded as they reminisced and looked around the building for the last time.

For Heritage Open Days in 2025 those memories have been combined with photographs of the school, to create a new audio-visual display.

This is an experience that former pupils and their families will not want to miss, but it will also be of interest to everyone who knows the building. Wherever we went to school, stories like these are going to trigger memories.

The exhibition will be shown from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 20 in the former Tourist Information Centre, beneath Northumberland Hall. The entrance is from the marketplace and entry is free.

Members of the class of 1964 on a return to the Duke's Middle School in Alnwick in 2016.

The Duke’s School was originally based on Green Batt and was founded in 1810 by Hugh, 2nd Duke of Northumberland to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of King George III and provide elementary education for 200 poor boys.

By 1901 with an expanding curriculum, it was given secondary status and the then 6th Duke of Northumberland undertook to provide a new building and equip it with the most up to date fittings and furniture.

The new school cost £13,000 and opened in 1904.

The chosen architect was James Wightman Douglas, an old boy of the school. A contemporary account of the new school in a local newspaper indicates that it was constructed on the soundest educational and social principles and aimed to provide a stimulating atmosphere.

The former Duke's School in Alnwick.

The school became a boys’ Grammar School until 1977 when it became a local Middle School catering for girls and boys aged nine to thirteen.

The former school building is Grade-2 listed, and plans for conversion into housing are currently waiting approval.

This exhibition is just one of many free events and activities during Heritage Open Days. For details and opening times, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk.