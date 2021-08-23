Freemasons Steve Newman and Charles Scot by the Chevy Chase sideboard. Credit: Jane Coltman Photography.

Alnwick Masonic Centre will be opening its doors on Saturday, September 11 to show the giant oak sideboard ‘The Chevy Chase’.

The sideboard is one of the country’s finest examples of 19th century wood carving with some exquisite detail hidden in the piece.

Carved in 1889 by renowned artist Gerard Robinson it depicts the hunting scene from the ballad.

There will be two lectures on the sideboard during the day at 11.30am and 1.30pm as well as short lectures on the history of the building at 10.30am and 2.30pm.

There will also be a display of some of the building’s Masonic treasures that have links to the town and some of the Brethren of the Lodges will be available to talk about Freemasonry.

Please bring a mask when inside.

You can find a complete list of Alnwick properties taking part at https://sites.google.com/view/alnwickhod