Aln Valley Railway launches volunteer recruitment drive ahead of new season

Aln Valley Railway.

The increasing popularity of the visitor attraction means that more help is needed.

A volunteer recruitment fair is being held on Saturday, February 25 from 10.30am to 3pm.

Anyone interested in learning more about the railway and what is involved in running it can come to the site and take a free ride on one of the steam, diesel or pacer trains which will be running during the day.

Volunteers from all departments will be available to talk about their work in the many different aspects of the railway.

Trustee Gemma Maughan said: “We had a very successful volunteer recruitment fair in October, and we hope that this second event will showcase the railway and the many roles which are vital to its success to even more people.”