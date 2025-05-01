Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The war-time roles of Acklington and Brunton airfields are to be commemorated.

Memorials will be unveiled by the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust (ABCT) on May 10-11.

Acklington, regarded by many as the North East’s greatest airfield, and certainly its main fighter airfield of World War Two and beyond, first opened as a fighter landing ground named Southfields during World War One.

Reopened in 1938, the airfield saw its finest hour during the Battle of Britain, especially on 15 August 1940 when it played a massive part in repelling a major second front Luftwaffe daylight bombing raid mounted from Norway.

Brunton airfield, near Chathill.

Major day and night fighter activity involving many RAF squadrons continued well into peacetime, by which time Acklington was also being used for flying instruction.

A decision to redevelop the airfield for open cast mining and prison use from the end of the 1960s then saw it gradually run down until finally being closed in September 1975.

Today the prison dominates this area, with not that much physically surviving, but Acklington still remains greatly remembered as an airfield legend.

Brunton is far less well known but like Acklington achieved much in the winning of World War Two.

Satellite airfield to major Northumberland fighter training base Milfield, it opened in August 1942 and until the end of fighting in Europe became very busy while assisting its parent and resident units, seeing various fighter types but in particular the Hawker Typhoon.

Fully closed in a military capacity in November 1945, flying did return in a more limited way during the 1970s when the Border Parachute Centre established its base here, free-fall parachuting continuing until eventually ceasing in 2003.

As a satellite airfield Brunton did not possess as many facilities but its three runways, perimeter track and some other features still remain, and along with regular agricultural use has seen motor rallying and other more recreational events take place from time to time.

The charity’s eventual aim is to commemorate each known major airfield in the United Kingdom with one of two forms of standardised granite memorial. Well over 200 have already been unveiled.

The Acklington event takes place at 2pm on Saturday, May 10 and the Brunton event is at 10.15am on Sunday, May 11.