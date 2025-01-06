A 1956 lost mural from North Shields' oldest pub will be unveiled after it was rediscovered by a fisherman
The artwork was created for The Low Lights Tavern by renowned local painter, Eddie Rowley almost 70 years ago. The piece famously depicts a trawler named ‘The Abergeldie’ moored on The Western Quay, with an undeveloped South Shields in the background.
Believed to have been destroyed when the pub fell into disrepair in the early 2000s, local fishermen hinted to its existence and the mural was rediscovered early last year.
A fisherman found the painting while clearing out his loft and brought it to the tavern, as it turned out the mural had been removed years ago by locals determined to preserve it.
Danny Higney purchased the pub in 2016 under the impression that the art was long-gone. He said: “I was over the moon to have the painting returned as it was much revered by many of our local fishermen back in the day.
"I’ve entrusted local artist, Mark Taylor to restore the piece, and I’m thrilled to host an event later this month to unveil this treasured piece of our history.”
The event will take place on Wednesday, January 15 from 1pm at The Low Lights Tavern. Terry McDermott, Chairman of the North Shields Fisherman’s Heritage Project, will unveil the artwork.
Invited guests, including retired fishermen who fondly remember the mural and some who even sailed aboard The Abergeldie, will be welcomed to the unveiling for a pie-and-peas lunch and live music, offering a celebration of the paintings legacy and the tavern’s rich history.
