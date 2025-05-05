58 fantastic pictures as VE Day anniversary celebrations go with a swing in Blyth

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 10:13 BST
Hundreds of people attended an event to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day in Blyth on Saturday.

Taking place on Blyth Quayside, the celebration organised by the town council was a day of remembrance, reflection, and community spirit, bringing together residents, visitors, and members of the armed forces.

Highlights included a ceremonial march by The Band of the Royal Fusiliers, a wide array of entertainment and plenty of fun and engaging activities for all ages.

Pictures by Steve Brock Photography

VE Day celebrations in Blyth.

1. VE Day 36

VE Day celebrations in Blyth. Photo: Steve Brock

VE Day celebrations in Blyth.

2. VE Day

VE Day celebrations in Blyth. Photo: Steve Brock

VE Day celebrations in Blyth.

3. VE Day 2

VE Day celebrations in Blyth. Photo: Steve Brock

VE Day celebrations in Blyth.

4. VE Day 3

VE Day celebrations in Blyth. Photo: Steve Brock

