58 fantastic pictures as VE Day anniversary celebrations go with a swing in Blyth

Taking place on Blyth Quayside, the celebration organised by the town council was a day of remembrance, reflection, and community spirit, bringing together residents, visitors, and members of the armed forces.
Highlights included a ceremonial march by The Band of the Royal Fusiliers, a wide array of entertainment and plenty of fun and engaging activities for all ages.
Pictures by Steve Brock Photography
