12 fascinating facts that you might not know about Northumberland

Northumberland is rich with deep history and culture, and because of that there are many interesting facts about the county that some people may not know.

Here are 12 of the most fascinating truths about Northumberland.

Northumberland is home to the darkest skies in England

With very low levels of light pollution, the county is a top destination for stargazing. 572 square miles of the county have been awarded Gold Tier status for their pristine dark skies, and our International Dark Sky Park, at Northumberland National Park is the largest in the UK.

Northumberland is home to over 70 castles, the most out of any county in the country.

The birthplace of Earl Grey tea

Not many people know that Northumberland is the birthplace of the classic Earl Grey tea. A Chinese mandarin blended the tea specifically for Charles, the 2nd Earl Grey at his home in Howick Hall, Alnwick.

The home to Hogwarts: School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Alnwick Castle starred as the original magical Hogwarts during the 2001 film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and the 2002 film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Kielder Observatory in Northumberland has some of the darkest skies, and is a popular place for stargazing. Photo by Dan Monk

Hexham is home to the country’s first prison

Hexham Gaol is the earliest purpose-built prison in England. Built in 1333, the grade I listed building is still open to explore to this day, now as a museum.

Home to one of the rarest animals on earth: The Chillingham wild cattle

The unique breed of cattle found only in Northumberland is rarer than a Siberian tiger or a giant panda. Regarded as a scientific marvel, the breed are isolated from all other cattle and are completely inbred, yet remain fit and healthy.

The Wall in Game of Thrones was heavily influenced by Northumberland's Hadrian's Wall.

The inspiration behind Game of Thrones

Hadrian’s Wall was said to be a huge inspiration behind the Game of Thrones and the book it is based on, influencing the authors famous wall featured in the series.

The most peaceful National Park

Northumberland National Park is regarded as one of the most peaceful. With a population of just under 2,000 people, it is the least populated national park in the UK.

Northumbria was once the largest kingdom in the country

By 700AD, Northumbria had grown to become the largest and most powerful kingdom in Britain, stretching north to the Firth of Forth in Scotland and south to the banks of the Humber River.

Home to the only Roman milestone in the country

Just south of Hadrian’s Wall, Vindolanda is the only Roman milestone in Britain, still standing in its original position.

It has the largest red squirrel population

Northumberland has one of the largest endangered red squirrel populations, with Kielder holding the record. The species also reside at Northumberland National Park and Kyloe Red Squirrel Reserve.

The largest working forest in England

As well as being home to the most red squirrels, Kielder water and forest park is the largest working forest in England, and also boasts the largest man-made lake in Northern-Europe.