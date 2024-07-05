Youngsters help swell funds for hospice at Longhoughton Village Open Gardens

By Ian Smith
Published 5th Jul 2024, 15:18 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 15:19 BST
Isabelle and Louis with Jane Stratton.Isabelle and Louis with Jane Stratton.
Siblings Isabelle and Louis Denley, eight and six, helped out at a fundraiser for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The pair got involved at the Longhoughton Village Open Gardens event, making ice lollies and holding a stall in their granny’s garden selling their homemade treats and soft drinks for the hospice.

They raised £35.47.

HospiceCare’s Jane Stratton said: “They should be very proud of themselves and their achievement.”

