Youngsters help swell funds for hospice at Longhoughton Village Open Gardens
Siblings Isabelle and Louis Denley, eight and six, helped out at a fundraiser for HospiceCare North Northumberland.
The pair got involved at the Longhoughton Village Open Gardens event, making ice lollies and holding a stall in their granny’s garden selling their homemade treats and soft drinks for the hospice.
They raised £35.47.
HospiceCare’s Jane Stratton said: “They should be very proud of themselves and their achievement.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.