A North East company using digital mental health therapy is adapting its services to support serious offenders whose risk to others is linked to psychological difficulties.

XR Therapeutics has seen great results in its unique technological approach to helping with a whole range of mental health conditions – making a significant difference to people for whom more traditional therapies have failed.

Now, the company has created a new partnership with Cumbria, Northumberland, and Tyne and Wear Trust for the first use of XR technology to support rehabilitation.

This approach to rehabilitation will be used alongside the work already being carried out by probation officers, with the aim of making a meaningful and positive difference to people caught up in the criminal justice system.

XR Therapeutics uses immersive technology to create custom-built scenarios which link to the person’s anxieties and fears, which are then used by therapists to help the person work through the situations which trigger them.

Penny Day, Chief Operating Officer said: “We’re incredibly proud to be working alongside Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear Probation Services, who are doing vital work to support individuals as they rebuild their lives and future.

“This partnership reflects a progressive step towards holistic rehabilitation and a shared commitment to meeting people where they are, by offering tools that can help reduce distress, build confidence, and support lasting change.

She added: "We’re honoured to be a part of the work these teams are doing every day to create more inclusive and hopeful pathways forward.”