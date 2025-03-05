World Book Day: Celebrity style expert shares vision health warning as one million+ struggle to read

Celebrity author and renowned style expert Nicky Hambleton-Jones, famed for her roles on Channel 4’s 10 Years Younger and Drop A Decade on This Morning, is calling on people over 50 to prioritise their eye health and get tested for cataracts—one of the leading causes of vision impairment in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 48% of people with cataracts struggle to read, according to new data released ahead of World Book Day (6th March 2025). The UK’s leading independent provider of NHS cataract surgery, SpaMedica, has published new figures from a survey of more than 15,000 cataract patients, which show that nearly half struggled with reading before they had surgery[1].

“With up to 1 in 3 over 65s (approximately 3.5 million people) having a cataract affecting their vision, it’s crucial to ensure they get the support they need so they can continue enjoying their favourite activities, including reading,” says Hambleton-Jones, who is set to launch her latest book, Bolder Not Older, later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am a strong believer that mid-life is your prime, and it’s so important to look after every aspect of your health so you can keep doing the things you love. I have worn glasses since the age of seven, and I understand the stigma around eye health – and how it is often something we neglect. The knock-on effects of not looking after your eyes are huge, so it is vital to get checked.”

Nicky Hambleton-Jones

Nicky, and leading surgeons from SpaMedica have teamed up to encourage those who have noticed changes in their vision—including difficulty reading—to book an eye test with their local optician. NHS sight tests are free for everyone aged 60+, and those aged 40+ may also qualify for a free test if they have a family history of glaucoma.

“For many people, reading is so much more than just a pastime; it’s a gateway to knowledge, entertainment, and connection,” says Dr Alex Silvester, SpaMedica’s Chief Medical Officer. “This is especially true for older people, where studies have shown that reading can help to significantly reduce the risk of cognitive decline and even delay the onset of dementia. It’s also been shown to improve sleep quality, enhance memory and reduce stress.”

“We also know that over 55s read more regularly than any other age group, and we want to ensure they can continue to do what they love. That’s why, this World Book Day, we’ve partnered with Nicky, to encourage people to take charge of their eye health and to make themselves a priority. We are proud to work together to push this really important message!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the prospect of being diagnosed with cataracts can be daunting, cataract surgery remains the most common operation performed in the UK today, with around half a million successful surgeries carried out every year and a complication rate of less than 1%.

Patients may experience one or more of the following symptoms if they have cataracts:

Blurred vision

Difficulty driving at night

Difficulty watching television and reading

Being dazzled by sunlight and/or bright lights such as the headlights of an oncoming car

Fading of colours

Frequent changes to their spectacle or contact lens prescription

Patients who notice any changes to their vision should book an appointment with their optician, who will perform a thorough eye check and refer them for treatment if needed. In England, patients can choose which NHS provider they have cataract surgery with.

[1] Data collected from SpaMedica patient feedback surveys administered throughout 2024.