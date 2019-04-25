Wooler Wheel backs mental health project

The next Wooler Wheel event is to raise money for the Being Active Project, run by Mental Health Matters.

The Borderlands Cycle Sportive takes place on May 11, with 170km, 100km and 60km rides, plus a junior event of 30km for accompanied under 16s.

The Borderlands event has been running since 2014 and has had over 2,500 entries to date. The different distances offered mean that everyone can take part and help raise money for a worthy cause.

Janet Pibworth, organiser of the Wooler Wheel events, said: “Everyone involved in the Wooler Wheel events have long known the benefit to individuals of being active and being outdoors and nothing brings those two things together better than a bike ride in the beautiful Scottish and north Northumberland countryside.

“So we’re especially pleased to be able to support a local project which aims to connect people struggling with their mental health with volunteer ‘buddies’, who can get help them get involved with a physical activity, improving their mental and physical wellbeing.”

Nicola Todhunter, central business coordinator for Mental Health Matters, said: “Their generosity will have a real impact not only in this region but across England.

“It’s particularly meaningful when the support comes from a sporting group.

“At MHM, we’ve long known and promoted the benefits that getting active can have on your mental health, whatever sport you do. From all at MHM, a huge ‘thank you’ to the Wooler Wheel riders for their support.”

Entries are still being taken for the event and marshal support would be welcomed.

Tasty treats are promised along the way and at the finish line. And don’t worry if you do get mechanical problems as Edinburgh Bicycle Co-operative will be on hand to help.

For more information on the event and how to enter, go to www.woolerwheel.co.uk or email wworganiser@btinternet.com