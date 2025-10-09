More than 200,000 people across the region have protected themselves against flu and Covid-19, in a strong start to the winter vaccination campaign efforts.

Health teams across the North East and North Cumbria have delivered over 87,000 Covid-19 vaccinations, with an additional 33,000 appointments booked - protecting those most vulnerable including over 75s, care home residents and people who are immunosuppressed.

262,000 flu vaccines have been given to those eligible, including toddlers, school children, pregnant women, over 65s, carers, care home residents, frontline health and care staff, and those with long-term conditions or a weakened immune system.

More than 1.6 million people across the region can get a free flu vaccine this year, with 401,000 also eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine.

To support this, more than 950 sites are offering vaccinations, the largest network coverage of any previous vaccination campaign.

Dr Catherine Monaghan, respiratory consultant and medical director at NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “This is a fantastic start to our winter vaccination programme, but we know there are still many more people who we want to come forward.

“Flu and Covid-19 vaccines can be lifesaving and are our best defence against these viruses. It only takes a few minutes to book an appointment and getting vaccinated not only protects you but also helps keep your family, friends and whole community safe.”

Appointments for both jabs can be booked through the NHS website, the NHS App, or by calling 119.

Dr Monaghan added: “Vaccinations help people to stay well and reduce the risk of hospital admissions, during the busy winter months, when our NHS services are under the greatest pressure."