A patient from North Tyneside General Hospital as part of the active patient scheme.

An initiative which helps hospital inpatients stay active and engaged was trialled on a ward in a North Tyneside hospital – and its success means it is now being rolled out across more.

The active ward project was initially trialled on one ward at North Tyneside General Hospital, but its positive impact means that it is now running on five, with continued expansion across all of Northumbria Healthcare’s hospitals as the ultimate goal.

Patients are encouraged to stay active while in hospital through a range of activities, such as using pedal exercisers, chair dancing, bowling and balloon games.

Staff also support patients to take part in activities that keep their mind active, such as crosswords, drawing, painting, bingo and quizzes.

Ruth George, an 85-year-old patient from North Shields, said: “My experience on the active ward has been great. It’s a good idea to get people of my age using their brains and their legs.

“I used to climb mountains, believe it or not, but that stops when you’re this age, but I do what I can.

“It is very good for other patients to keep them out of their beds and on their legs, even a little walk up the corridor, some people don’t have that experience, but they should do, and it will help.

“Any hospital should think hard about activity. I’ve always been active, all my life, but being in hospital is the most inactive I’ve ever been.”

The scheme is just one of the success stories to come out of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s involvement in the Active Hospitals pilot.

On the active ward, the experience showed more patients being up, dressed and ready to engage in therapy during their stay and it appeared to have supported earlier discharge in some cases.

Feedback from patients on the active wards is being closely monitored, and the results show how more patients feel that the activity and exercises are benefitting them, and they are feeling less lonely and bored.

Katy McKinney, a physiotherapy manager who looks after the active wards, said: “There is so much evidence to support the benefits of moving more and keeping mentally active, particularly in hospital.”