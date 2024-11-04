Poor oral hygiene can have a significant impact on your health 🦷

New data shows up to 97% of new patients are unsuccessful in accessing an NHS dentist.

Poor oral health can have a significant impact on your overall health.

Miranda Pascucci, Dental Therapist for oral health brand TePe, shares what you can do if you can’t get a dentist appointment.

Accessing a dentist appointment can be a challenge for patients, thanks to increasing pressures after the Covid pandemic.

Whether it’s due to long waiting lists or a shortage of appointments, people have been finding it a challenge to access dental care. In October, the British Dental Association (BDA), revealed a report by the Office for National Statistics found that 96.9% of new patients who try to access dentists are unsuccessful.

Maintaining a good oral hygiene routine can help to look after your teeth and gums and reduce the risk of developing dental issues that could worsen without professional care.

Miranda Pascucci, Dental Therapist for oral health brand TePe explained: “It’s really tricky at the moment, everybody is struggling with access or maybe even being put off because they might not be able to get an appointment. Prevention is always better than cure, so establishing that oral health routine is really really important.”

Up to 97% of new patients are unable to access NHS dental care according to the British Dental Association. | Leon Neal/Getty Images

What can you do if you can't get a dentist appointment?

The increasing pressure on dental services after Covid has made accessing a dentist a challenge for many patients due to long waiting lists or a lack of available appointments. One way to prevent any problems with your teeth if you can’t get a dentist appointment is to maintain a good oral hygiene routine to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

Brush twice daily

Use fluoride toothpaste to brush your teeth at least twice a day for two minutes, ensuring you reach all surfaces of the teeth. Be gentle but thorough, especially around the gum line.

Get into the gaps

Brushing with a toothbrush alone only cleans 60 per cent of the tooth’s surface. For a thorough clean, use dental floss, tape or Interdental Brushes (IDBs) at least once a day to remove plaque and debris from between your teeth. Floss or tape is better for smaller gaps, while IDBs are ideal for bigger spaces between the teeth and are available in a range of sizes.

Pascucci explains: “Brushing alone only covers about 60% of our tooth surface, our teeth are made up of five sides, so using something like dental floss or an Interdental Brush is really important to reach the other 40% of our teeth that traditional toothbrushes miss.”

Use a tongue cleaner

A tongue cleaner can quickly and safely remove bacteria from the surface of the tongue while reducing bad breath.

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, as this will help to wash away food particles and prevent your mouth from becoming dry. Around one in five people suffer with dry mouth, which can not only be uncomfortable, but can also contribute to gum disease and bad breath. To ease the discomfort of dry mouth, try using a specialised alcohol-free, fluoride-based mouthwash or mouth gel.

Maintain a healthy diet

Certain foods can make dental issues worse especially if you’re already dealing with tooth sensitivity, cavities, or gum inflammation. Keep sugary snacks and drinks to a minimum. Sugar fuels the bacteria in your mouth, leading to the production of acids that can cause cavities. Avoid fizzy drinks, sweets, and even sugary cereals.

Similarly, foods high in acid, such as citrus fruits, tomatoes, and vinegars, can erode tooth enamel and worsen sensitivity. If you do eat something acidic, rinse your mouth with water afterwards and wait at least 30 minutes before brushing.

Avoid hard, sticky foods like toffee and hard sweets. These can crack weak teeth or dislodge fillings, whilst sticky substances can cling to your teeth and make cleaning more difficult.

Can you get an emergency dentist appointment?

If you need urgent dental work or need dental care outside of your dentist’s working hours, call NHS 111 to see if you can access an urgent dental appointment near you. In the event of a dental emergency you can also attend your local A&E.

You can find out more about how to find a dentist near you at NHS.UK.