Cases of HIV are on the rise amongst heterosexual patients according to the latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

The numbers of heterosexual men and women diagnosed in England with HIV has increased by more than 30% since 2022. Data from the UKHSA found that diagnoses among heterosexual men rose by 36%, whilst diagnoses for women rose by 30%.

Ethic minority heterosexuals (excluding white ethnic minorities), saw the sharpest rise, with a 45% increase compared to the previous year. Whilst sexual health centres have started to see an increase of testing for HIV, the numbers coming forward remain lower than before the Covid pandemic. Regular testing is a vital way to prevent and detect HIV in its early stages.

Cases of HIV amongst heterosexual patients in England have risen by more than 30% since 2022. | Pexels/Kaboompics.com

Speaking about the rising figures, Minister for Public Health and Prevention Andrew Gwynne said: “This data shows we have much more work to do and brings to light concerning inequalities in access to tests and treatments. I will be working across government to ensure that we work to stop HIV transmissions for good.”

Adding that: “Our new HIV Action Plan aims to end transmissions in England by 2030 with better prevention, testing and treatment.”

What is HIV?

HIV, stands for the human immunodeficiency virus, it attacks the cells in your immune system making it hard for your body to fight everyday infections and diseases. There is currently no cure for HIV, but there are effective drug treatments available on the NHS.

What is the difference between HIV and AIDS?

AIDS, stands for acquired immune deficiency syndrome. According to Aids Map, it is the name used to describe the illnesses that occur due to having untreated HIV, causing the immune system to be severely damaged and unable to fight infections or diseases.

If you have AIDS, you will have HIV, but not everyone with HIV will develop AIDS, this is thanks to the many treatment options available.

How do you get HIV?

The most common cause of HIV in the UK is having sexual anal or vaginal sex with a person who has HIV without using a condom, according to the NHS.

HIV is found in the bodily fluids of a infected person, including semen, vaginal and anal fluids, blood and breast milk. It cannot be transmitted through sweat, urine or saliva.

Other ways of getting HIV include:

sharing needles, syringes or other injecting equipment

transmission from mother to baby during pregnancy, birth or breastfeeding

What are the symptoms of HIV?

If you have been infected with HIV you may experience a short flu-like illness two to six weeks afterwards, however, after these symptoms are gone you may not experience any other symptoms for many years.

This means that many people do not know they are infected with HIV and is why anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to or could have HIV should get tested as even without symptoms, the virus will continue to damage their immune system.

How to get tested for HIV?

Testing for HIV is still lower than it was before Covid, however in 2022 numbers did increase compared to 2023. Regular testing for HIV is vital to help prevent or detect infections and allows people to access prevention medications such a HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and helps prevent the virus from being passed onto others.

You can find out if you have HIV by having a HIV test, which will involve testing either a sample of your blood or saliva. Testing is available on the NHS in your GP surgery or local sexual health clinic. An early diagnosis means that you can start treatment for HIV sooner, this gives you a better chance at getting the virus under control, preventing you from passing it onto others and reducing your risk of further complications.

Dr Tamara Djuretic, Co-Head of HIV at UKHSA, said: “HIV can affect anyone, no matter your gender or sexual orientation, so please get regularly tested and use condoms to protect you and your partners’ health. An HIV test is free and provides access to HIV PrEP if needed. If you do test positive, treatment is so effective that you can expect to live a long healthy life and you won’t pass HIV on to partners.”

You can find out more about HIV, the signs and symptoms, who is most at risk and how to access a HIV test at NHS.UK.