Watch: 'All of my family have had Covid over Christmas' - how has Omicron affected your winter?
The UK didn’t go into Christmas of 2021 under the same restrictions we faced in 2022.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 12:15 pm
But there’s no doubt the rise of the Omicron strain of Covid knocked people’s confidence back from where it had been earlier in the year.
Thanks to the vaccination rollout, expectations were high for a festive season closer to ‘normal’ than we had seen before.
But the ‘new normal’ of Covid wasn’t going away.
Now, with Christmas over, how is the pandemic continuing to affect your own winter?