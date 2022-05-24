Warning issued after thousands of illegal vapes seized in Northumberland

The illicit vapes were found during routine inspections carried out by Trading Standards officers in the Public Protection Service at Northumberland County Council.

Product names include Hipster, Elux 2500, Elux 3500, Elf Bar, Geek Bar Pro and counterfeit Geek Bars Pro - a powerful and brightly coloured disposable vape - available in a range of child-appealing flavours, such as icy cola, orange soda and lush ice.

Some devices have been found to have a nicotine capacity six times larger than that permitted. The tank size of a vape should not hold in excess of 2ml which equates roughly to 600 puffs.

The haul of seized vapes.

Other vapes have failed to meet stringent labelling and information requirements.

Public Protection are now appealing to all retailers to actively check existing stocks for legal compliance and maintain this vigilance in any new stock obtained. Consumers who buy these products are also encouraged to be aware of what the law requires and keep themselves safe.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, the council’s cabinet member for community services, said: “We are concerned about the high volume of devices found that failed to meet the required standards. Our Trading Standards team are working hard to get these products off the shelves and ensure that any risks they present are removed.

“It is important that all of our local businesses selling these goods play their part by checking stock to ensure compliance with all legal obligations. Any non-compliant products should be removed from sale and returned to the supplier.”

Philip Soderquest, director of housing and public protection, added: “The rise in popularity of vaping has resulted in some products being rushed onto the UK market or diverted from other overseas markets. These products may not be legal for sale in the UK.

“Some of the non-compliant single-use products that have been found are also appealing to young people and may encourage them to try vaping.

"It is illegal for e-cigarettes and e-liquids to be sold to anyone under the age of 18 and retailers are reminded of this in addition to ensuring that non-compliant products are removed from sale.”