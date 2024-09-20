Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two hospitals in Northumberland are among the 6.8% of NHS hospitals rated as ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

With the NHS being such a crucial focal point for the new government, the Patient Claim Line team decided to analyse CQC data for NHS hospitals only across England.

A total of 49% are currently rated ‘Requires Improvement’ or ‘Inadequate’.

However, the 22 hospitals with the highest rating were also listed and they include Hexham General Hospital and Wansbeck General Hospital in Northumberland.

A Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “CQC ratings provide valuable feedback about our hospitals and services, but we are continually engaging with our communities to ensure we respond to their needs and deliver the best care we can.

“We have extensive patient and staff engagement programmes, an active council of governors, events with the voluntary and community sector and our online Have your say forum allows people to be involved in shaping our services.”

More information is available at www.patientclaimline.com/expert-information/the-best-and-worst-rated-nhs-hospitals-in-england-according-to-cqc-data